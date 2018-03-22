NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Anthony’s Ocean View is Connecticut’s only “destination wedding venue” featuring a private beach with live palm trees, teak boardwalks and amazing views of Long Island Sound.

We are joined by Marcello Delmonaco, General Manager of Anthony’s Ocean View.

All their homemade Italian cuisine and intuitive customer service are second to none. They are a “one stop shop” for all your wedding planning needs. Anthony’s will hold your hand through every step of the entire wedding planning process including reserving all the vendors for your wedding through our Wedding Concierge Service.

Anthony’s has been making wedding dreams come true for over 30 years. It has been owned and operated by the same family since day one and even the majority of the staff at Anthony’s has been there for 20 plus years which really is unheard of in this business.

Besides their Annual Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day Grand Buffets, Anthony’s also has their Annual Summer Wedding Showcase coming up in September which you won’t want to miss. There will be amazing food, drink and entertainment for the whole family.

Be sure to visit http://AnthonysOceanView.com