Author Matt Ginsberg speaks about his new book, “Factor Man” and the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Crossword Puzzle Tournament is coming to Stamford this weekend.

Author Matt Ginsberg, who wrote the book, made a mathematical error in a specific problem, and had spent most of his professional life working on this algorithm, instead of throwing his work away, he made it into the fictional “Factor Man.”

The American Crossword Puzzle Tournament is the nation’s oldest and largest crossword competition is happening March 23-25 at the Stamford Marriott on Tresser Boulevard.

Ginsberg also wrote a book called “Dr. Fill” to solve those complicated crossword puzzles.

