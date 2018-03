(WTNH)–The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in Mystic through this weekend. The gentle giants will be marching in the Mystic Irish Parade on Sunday afternoon.

But you don’t have to wait until then to see them. The horses are staying at Mystic Seaport and can be seen during regular hours.

They’ll be hitched to the famous red beer wagon and walk the museum grounds from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday/

Kids 13 and under can get into the seaport for free this weekend.