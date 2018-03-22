Communities clean up from Wednesday snowstorm

By Published:

(WTNH) — A small cleanup began on Thursday morning for some communities in the state who were dealt a few inches of snow from the latest nor’easter.

The storm actually made a bigger impact on budgets!

Lots of people expressed their frustrations to News 8 about losing business and money from the recent storms.

The roads, while slick in the morning, were clear by the afternoon. However, the snow, or lack of snow, had an impact on a lot of people, especially when it came to business.

Truck drivers were forced to pull over yesterday and sit idle because of a tractor trailer ban in New York, which hurt their bottom line.

News 8’s Brian Spyros spoke to the owner of a day spa in Branford. He said between this storm and the one before that, he’s lost upwards of $8,000. Many people cancelled appointments when they didn’t have to. He also employs more than 30 women, and some of them had to take yesterday off because their kids didn’t have school.

Up at Bradley International Airport, there were some delays and cancellations on Thursday morning, but the airlines are getting things back on track.

