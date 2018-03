(WTNH) — The Connecticut Kids Fun Fair and Zoo is coming to the XL Center in Hartford March 24th and 25th.

The Kids Fun Fair and Zoo is a third generation family-owned farm in Goshen, Connecticut.

The fair will have tons of exotic animals ti interact with the kids. Elephant and pony rides are also onsite. Kids ages 12 and under are free.

To buy tickets, visit http://www.xlcenter.com/events/detail/connecticut-kids-fun-fair