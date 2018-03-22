Connecticut students join push for change on gun violence

(WTNH)–It all started with a letter from Connecticut high school student leaders, a response to the Parkland shooting.

“The high schoolers that stood up, we wanted to show that we stood in unity with them,” said Isabella Secchiaroli of Lauralton Hall.

Half a million Connecticut students symbolically stood hand in hand with others across the nation.

“We’re done. This is not okay. We are the victims that get involved in these school shootings,” said Anaya Kachru of Amity High School.

“We are the children who grew up with Sandy Hook in our backyard. I feel as a student with this background, it’s really important that we take a stand,” said George Bloom.

So they came up with a plan of action, an initiative called “CT Sees.”

It’s in the form of a Twitter challenge, and every day has a different theme. Each school takes a week in April to focus on change through action.

Themes like wearing the colors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, are pushed through all social media platforms.

“All the time I hear we are always on our phones but to be honest, we’ve really help us srpead the word,” Bloom said.

They’re making sure that the message reaches other students, parents and lawmakers, and catalyzing that change.

“I’m not old enough to vote yet, but that’s not stopping me from making a change,” said Isabella Secchiaroli.

