Connecticut woman charged with welfare fraud

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who owns real estate and expensive vehicles has been charged with obtaining more than $100,000 in welfare benefits to which she was not entitled.

The Connecticut Post reports that 47-year-old Natalie Wittmer, of Shelton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community.

Authorities say Wittmer fraudulently obtained almost $40,000 in food stamp benefits and another $65,000 in Medicaid benefits. Investigators say Wittmer’s income far exceeds the program’s guidelines and is inconsistent with her filed paperwork.

Wittmer’s lawyer says her client maintains her innocence and will plead not guilty during her arraignment in April. Wittmer is free on $5,000 bond.

An affidavit alleges Wittmer and her family own two expensive vehicles and two rental properties.

