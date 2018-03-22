Elm City Market puts together a spring holiday platter

(WTNH) — Jeffrey Laboda, cheese department supervisor at Elm City Market in New Haven makes a platter that will have you thinking spring.

In this platter, Jeffrey used ulip Tree Nettle, a fresh cow’s milk cheese (a lot like a chevre) that is covered in mint, sage, and nettle leaves, La Quercia Prosciutto Piccante, Fresh Kiwi, Fresh Starfruit, Fresh Red Grapes, Matin des Pyrenees Rose Petal Confit Jam, French Dijon Mustard, Fresh Rose Petals, and Jan’s Farmhouse Salted Almond Crisps.

You can make this platter in your own kitchen, or visit Elm City Market.