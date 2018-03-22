Flight cancellations continue at Bradley Airport following nor’easter

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday’s storm Bradley International Airport experiencing some cancellations Thursday morning.

Airport officials announced that the airport was open Thursday morning. However, they say there are seeing a small number of cancellations as airlines work to return to normal flight operations.

Officials are advising passengers scheduled to travel to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential re-booking options before heading to the airport. They say airlines are issuing travel waivers.

Bradley says real time flight status updates are available on their website at www.flybdl.org or on twitter @BDLFlightinfo.

