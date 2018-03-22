Gov. Malloy says Americans are addicted to guns at gun violence round table

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, (D) convened a round table discussion Thursday on school safety. His goal: reduce and ultimately eliminate school shootings.

“We are living our lives in difficult times where terrible things have happened, and will undoubtedly continue to happen,” said Malloy.

Educators and students from Hartford were there, as well asTtom Kuroski, a teacher from Newtown where the deadly Sandy Hook school shooting happened five years ago.

“Why is it continuing to happen?” Kuroski wondered. “What are we doing wrong as a society?”

The round table comes one month after 17 students and teachers were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Kuroski just returned from a trip there.

“My goal going down to Parkland was to take from my experience and share it with them,” Kuroski said.

Gage Salicki is a teacher at Bulkely High School. He advocates more student input to make schools safer. “The most important thing is listen to the students,” said Salicki. “They know what makes them feel safe. They know what doesn’t make them safe.”

High school junior Jasmine Lall said no one group can fix it alone.

“Student, parent, teacher, everyone else, everyone needs to come together in order to have change,” Lall concluded.