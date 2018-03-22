In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Mark Minotti cooks up three bean vegan chili

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chef Mark Minotti from The Musical Forest Cake makes chili with plenty of heat.
Minotti says this chili has won many chili contests.
Three Bean Vegan Chili Recipe
Ingredients:
1 Cup- Diced Onions
2 Tbs-Olive Oil
2 Tsp-Ground Coriander
1 ¼ Dark Chili Powder
1 ¼ Garlic Powder
1 ¼ Dried Oregano
1 Tsp- Himalayan Pink Salt
¼ Tsp- Cayenne Pepper
1 Tsp- Ground Chipotle Pepper
1 Tsp- Adobo Seasoning
3 Cloves Garlic, minced
2 Cans Organic Diced Tomatoes 14 oz cans
1 Cup Water
2 Tbs- Hot Sauce (season per taste)
¼ Cup Organic Lime Juice
½ Cup Fresh Cilantro
1 Tbs-Organic Ketchup
1 Can Organic Tomato Paste
1 Cup-Black Beans
1 Cup-Canelli Beans
1 Cup- Light Kidney Beans
(optional) Add Roasted Cauliflower Florets chopped small to take the place of chopped meat texture
Directions:
1. Saute Onions in oil until softened
2. Add all dried ingredients to onions and continue to sauté on low
3. Cooking Time should be approx 2-5 minutes stirring often
4. Add Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Water, Lime Juice & Cilantro and bring to a simmer
5. Stir in All Beans
6. Simmer Mixture for an additional 5 minutes, turn off heat, let rest and serve over Brown rice