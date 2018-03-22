In The Bender Kitchen: Chef Mark Minotti cooks up three bean vegan chili

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chef Mark Minotti from The Musical Forest Cake makes chili with plenty of heat.

Minotti says this chili has won many chili contests.

Three Bean Vegan Chili Recipe 

Ingredients:

1 Cup- Diced Onions

2 Tbs-Olive Oil

2 Tsp-Ground Coriander

1 ¼ Dark Chili Powder

1 ¼ Garlic Powder

1 ¼ Dried Oregano

1 Tsp- Himalayan Pink Salt

¼ Tsp- Cayenne Pepper

1 Tsp- Ground Chipotle Pepper

1 Tsp- Adobo Seasoning

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

2 Cans Organic Diced Tomatoes 14 oz cans

1 Cup Water

2 Tbs- Hot Sauce (season per taste)

¼ Cup Organic Lime Juice

½ Cup Fresh Cilantro

1 Tbs-Organic Ketchup

1 Can Organic Tomato Paste

1 Cup-Black Beans

1 Cup-Canelli Beans

1 Cup- Light Kidney Beans

(optional) Add Roasted Cauliflower Florets chopped small to take the place of chopped meat texture

 

Directions:

1. Saute Onions in oil until softened

2. Add all dried ingredients to onions and continue to sauté on low

3. Cooking Time should be approx 2-5 minutes stirring often

4. Add Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Water, Lime Juice & Cilantro and bring to a simmer

5. Stir in All Beans

6. Simmer Mixture for an additional 5 minutes, turn off heat, let rest and serve over Brown rice

