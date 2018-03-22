Malloy to hold discussion on gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is hosting a round table discussion on gun violence in Hartford on Thursday.

The Governor will be sitting with Newtown and Hartford educators at Bulkeley High School.

One of the topics being discussed is the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and educators died when a gunman opened fire in the school last month.

