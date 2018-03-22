Metro-North to operate regular schedule for Thursday

(WTNH) — Metro-North will operate on their regular weekday service schedule on Thursday following Wednesday’s storm.

The railroad service says all lines will be operating on the regular weekday schedule for Thursday, March 22.

#MetroNorth will operate regular weekday service for all lines on Thursday, March 22. Please exercise caution while traveling to stations and using stairs and platforms. See https://t.co/MT66dtWE69 for East of Hudson schedules. For West of Hudson, see https://t.co/1VRVZouw8u. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 22, 2018

Metro-North is warning riders that they may experience some delays due to the aftermath of the storm.