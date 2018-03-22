New Britian family seeking sanctuary from deporatation in Old Lyme church

Related Coverage Rally for New Britain parents facing deportation

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain family is seeking sanctuary inside of an Old Lyme church after immigration officials ordered they be deported to Pakistan on Monday.

Malik Nayeed Bin Rehman and his wife, Zahida Altaf came to the United States legally 18 years ago on non-immigrant visas. Federal authorities say they stayed past their visas’ expiration dates.

The couple says escaped persecution and lack of human rights and came here to create a better life. They now have a five year-old daughter, Roniya.

“She’s American. She has a right here. She should stay with her mom and dad,” Malik Nayeed Bin Rehman said.

“We are trying to be a good family here and to give a better future to our kids,” Zahida Altaf added.

The family owns Pizza Corner in New Britain. They pay their taxes and have no criminal histories.

The senior minister at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme says Roniya is the face of deportation in our country.

“Our offering of sanctuary is consistent with who we are and who we will continue to be as a church and as a faith community,” Rev. Steve Jungkeit said.

He pleaded with other places of worship to support the families he says our current political climate is tearing apart.

“Create places of refuge and sanctuary so we can remember our common humanity and our common decency in this most indecent moment in our nation’s history,” Jungkeit continued. “We believe that love is stronger than hate.”

“Know you are safe from deportation in this space during the time you face unnecessary cruelty from this administration,” advocate Paul Fleck added.

The family says their message to immigration officials is clear.

“Please just stop tearing families apart.”