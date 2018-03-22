New York lifts tractor trailer ban following nor’easter

Related Coverage Trucks banned in NY, lined rest stops in Fairfield County

(WTNH) — Tractor trailers are now able to travel on New York highways after Wednesday’s storm.

The state of New York lifted the tractor trailer ban at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Even though the ban was lifted, Governor Andrew Cuomo advised drivers to avoid traveling if at all possible until the storm had passed.

“Despite this ban being lifted, I still encourage all New Yorkers to continue avoiding travel unless absolutely necessary until the storm system has fully left our boarders so our road crews can make sure the roads are fully prepared for the morning commute,” said Cuomo.

The ban impacted Connecticut roadways with tractor trailers lining up at rest stops until they were able to travel to New York.