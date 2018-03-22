PD: 2 juveniles arrested after entering unlocked vehicles in Wethersfield

Related Coverage Attempted car break-in caught on camera in East Windsor

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly entering unlocked motor vehicles and taking items in Wethersfield on Wednesday night.

Officials say the two entered vehicles in the area of Ridge Road, Dix Road and Jameswell Road. They were located by officers and found to be in possession of numerous suspected stolen items. Police then arrested the duo.

Related Content: Attempted car break-in caught on camera in East Windsor

Authorities are asking people to contact them if they suspect that their items were stolen.

The two suspects are set to appear in juvenile court.