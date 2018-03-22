PD: Stratford man illegally purchased firearms for convicted felon at gun store

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford man is facing charges after allegedly illegally purchasing firearms from a Newington gun store.

According to police, in August and September, 2017, 28-year-old Tymon Peterson and one other individual who is a convicted felon allegedly texted each other about purchasing firearms. On Sept 22., police say the two traveled to a Newington gun store. The individual allegedly provided Peterson with cash to purchase two firearms for him.

Officials say Peterson filled out a form and falsely stated that he was the purchaser of the firearms and that he was not acquiring them for another person.

The next day, the two allegedly returned and attempted to purchase another gun, but that the clerk declined the sale and contacted ATF the following day.

According to the indictment, in March and May, 2017, Peterson also used his cellphone to communicate about the distribution of cocaine, fentanyl and ketamine.

Peterson was arrested on Jan. 1, 2018 and released on a $100,000 bond.

On March 14, a federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment charging Peterson with conspiracy, making false statements in connection with the purchase of firearms and narcotics trafficking offenses.

On Thursday, Peterson pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy, one count of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and four counts of using a telephone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony.