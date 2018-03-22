Political push to confirm Andrew McDonald as Chief Justice

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a massive political push on to get Malloy friend and former top aid confirmed as first openly gay Supreme Court Justice.

By now you’ve seen the TV ads sponsored by a group called “True Justice” urging people to call their State Senator to vote in favor of confirming Andrew McDonald as Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court. Top lawyers from around the state expected to be at the Capitol Thursday urging he be confirmed.

The vote is scheduled for next Tuesday and with one Democrat recused, it means the Republicans have an 18 to 17 advantage for this issue. McDonald was approved by just one vote in the House earlier this month with Republicans questioning his participation in the controversial vote that abolished the death penalty for eleven men on death row.

McDonald had been involved in efforts to repeal the death penalty when he was a State Senator and as top legal aid to Governor Malloy.

There is a massive lobbying campaign going on to get one or two Republicans to vote for him next week. Advocates for McDonald are trying to “nationalize” this issue by saying the opponents are “spreading the hate from Washington.”