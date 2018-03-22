Political push to confirm Andrew McDonald as Chief Justice

By Published:
Andrew McDonald

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a massive political push on to get Malloy friend and former top aid confirmed as first openly gay Supreme Court Justice.

By now you’ve seen the TV ads sponsored by a group called “True Justice” urging people to call their State Senator to vote in favor of confirming Andrew McDonald as Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court. Top lawyers from around the state expected to be at the Capitol Thursday urging he be confirmed.

The vote is scheduled for next Tuesday and with one Democrat recused, it means the Republicans have an 18 to 17 advantage for this issue. McDonald was approved by just one vote in the House earlier this month with Republicans questioning his participation in the controversial vote that abolished the death penalty for eleven men on death row.

McDonald had been involved in efforts to repeal the death penalty when he was a State Senator and as top legal aid to Governor Malloy.

There is a massive lobbying campaign going on to get one or two Republicans to vote for him next week. Advocates for McDonald are trying to “nationalize” this issue by saying the opponents are “spreading the hate from Washington.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s