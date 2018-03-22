Prison inmates find their voices in choir

(WTNH)–Inmates are finding their voices in a New York City opera production. The Oakdale Community Choir in Iowa is made up of prisoners and community volunteers.

The group will soon be heard during a Beethoven opera production, which takes place in a prison.

They say they are “excited for this opportunity.”

“We are people who have made mistakes in the past and a lot of us are trying to fix them, correct them, make ourselves better people overall and this choir is a huge stepping stone for getting that started in prison,” said Josh Lusch.

“It really can change attitudes. It allows people to have a much broader perception of people in prison because we get to see people singing, singing together,” said Mary Cohen.

The group will be recording their voices and filming from inside the prison for the show. Three other prisons across the country will participate in the opera, which premieres in May.