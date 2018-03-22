Reports: UConn to name new head men’s basketball coach



(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is reportedly going to name Dan Hurley as the next head coach for the men’s basketball coach, according to sources.

It’s important to note that UConn has not officially announced who will take the reigns of the men’s basketball team.

However, the Republican American reported early Thursday morning (http://bit.ly/2Gb03Gq) that sources told them that UConn will hire Dan Hurley as the next men’s basketball coach. The newspapers sources said that Hurley will reportedly be paid $3.1 million a year.

An online university news organization and the school’s student run television station is also reporting the recent hiring.

This has all come less than two weeks after UConn announced that it would fire head coach Kevin Ollie, for “just cause”. The university then cited and NCAA investigation, which came about in January. However very few details have been released.

Ollie is fighting the firing in an effort to be paid the $10 million that remains on his contract that was signed two years ago.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.