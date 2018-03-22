Some slick conditions for the morning commute

(WTNH)– There is more snow in some areas around the state with slush on some back roads.

The city of New Haven says they kept more than three dozen crews out overnight to make sure they were ready for the morning commute.

Snow still falling in #Killingworth. A coating on some tertiary roads this morning. No, it’s not what was predicted, but it could be slippery in spots. #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/2WqmJWiZoB — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) March 22, 2018

“We’re ready to go, we got all out folks just waiting for the snow to start falling,” said Rick Fontana, Director of Emergency Operations, on Wednesday.

When I was told to take the Weather Lab to this part of the state, I knew exactly what road I wanted to see. This is on my Mt. Rushmore of CT road names. #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/i4BREWdm9f — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) March 22, 2018

Now some spots are slicker than others so drivers are urged to leave extra time and take it slow when hitting the roads.

News 8 has a look at the road conditions in the video above.