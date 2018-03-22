Some slick conditions for the morning commute

By Published:

(WTNH)– There is more snow in some areas around the state with slush on some back roads.

The city of New Haven says they kept more than three dozen crews out overnight to make sure they were ready for the morning commute.

“We’re ready to go, we got all out folks just waiting for the snow to start falling,” said Rick Fontana, Director of Emergency Operations, on Wednesday.

Now some spots are slicker than others so drivers are urged to leave extra time and take it slow when hitting the roads.

News 8 has a look at the road conditions in the video above.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s