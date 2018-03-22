State Environmental Conservation Police receive national accredidation

Related Coverage DEEP announces seasonal lifeguard positions now available at State Park Beaches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced on Thursday that the State Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) has received national accreditation.

The certification comes from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

Related Content: DEEP announces seasonal lifeguard positions now available at State Park Beaches

“This national accreditation is a credit to the men and women of EnCon,” stated Colonel Kyle Overturf. “Boaters in our state can be assured that when they hit the water this summer, they are being protected by some of the most well trained officers in the country. We are thankful to the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators for the recognition.”

“Our EnCon department is second to none,” added DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee. “It is with great pride that I congratulate Colonel Overturf and his entire department on this well-deserved national recognition. Next time you see an EnCon officer out on the water or the trail, congratulate them on this honor.”