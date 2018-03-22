State Environmental Conservation Police receive national accredidation

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced on Thursday that the State Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) has received national accreditation.

The certification comes from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

Related Content: DEEP announces seasonal lifeguard positions now available at State Park Beaches

“This national accreditation is a credit to the men and women of EnCon,” stated Colonel Kyle Overturf. “Boaters in our state can be assured that when they hit the water this summer, they are being protected by some of the most well trained officers in the country. We are thankful to the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators for the recognition.”

“Our EnCon department is second to none,” added DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee. “It is with great pride that I congratulate Colonel Overturf and his entire department on this well-deserved national recognition. Next time you see an EnCon officer out on the water or the trail, congratulate them on this honor.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s