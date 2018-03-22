State Police cruiser struck by tractor trailer

Published:

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — It was dangerous scene in South Windsor on Thursday afternoon when a Connecticut State Police cruiser was crashed into by a tractor trailer.

According to State Police, the cruiser was struck on Interstate 291 Westbound on the Bissell Bridge.

Officials say the trooper was outside of his vehicle when it was struck.

There have been no reported injuries from the incident.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate and that there may be lane closures for an unspecified period of time.

