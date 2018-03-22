State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Waterbury.

According to authorities, the State’s Attorney’s Office requested for detectives from the Western District Major Crime to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the city of Waterbury.

Officials say the detectives will be investigating the use of force aspect of a Waterbury police officer who was involved in the shooting.

State police say the suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. They say no city officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

No further details are available at this time.

