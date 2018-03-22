Stay on top of spring fashion trends without breaking the bank

(WTNH) — Staying in style does not have to empty your savings account! Fashion expert and professional wardrobe stylist Jeni Elizabeth has some DIY tips on how to accomplish the latest looks without burning a hole in your wallet.

Inexpensive and fun DIY fashion projects:

Jeni suggests looking through what you already have in your closet. Chances are you already own something that just needs to be spruced up.

If you have a go-to old pair of jeans or pants in the closet that could use some TLC, go to your local craft store and grab a bedazzler. You can even grab a hot glue gun and glue sme funky fabric, feathers or beads to your clothing to add some new design.

Jeni encourages fashion loves not to set rules for themselves; have fun with color and patterns!

Some of Jeni’s favorite affordable clothing lines:

Tyler Madison:

1. Its affordable and celebrity chic

2. Vegan Clothing brand

3. Donate a portion of every sale to ASP

Lucy Paris:

1. A young contemp. Line that is very European and fun

2. Trendy comfortable AND affordable

3. A look for EVERY occasion that takes it to the next level.

Other 2018 spring trends:

-Bright Hues! Pink, Yellow, Green, Cobalt Blue. Color blocking, sheer, lace.

-Jackets! Long, short. Wind breakers to Camo. Kimonos to Capes even denim.

-Fancy pants! Sequined skinnies to bedazzled boyfriend jeans. Taking the everyday pant to the next level. A panel, to one leg to front and back. Patched to pearls, you name it!

-Bold Patterns! Large floral prints to polka dots and heavy stripes covered the runways this season! The brighter and bolder the better!

– All different fabrics but heavy with Satin, Fringe and Tulle. Think fun mid calf tutu skirts, to 50’s fringe fun shirts and cocktail dresses.

Jeni Elizabeth has over 20 years of experience in the world of fashion. She has worked on projects from ‘The Bachelor’, to styling everyone from Martha Stewart to Snoop Dog.