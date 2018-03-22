Stretch Your Dollar: Planning your meals around season items

(WTNH)– Warmer temperatures are around the corner somewhere! The change of season also means saving at the grocery store.

We are stretching your dollar with how to shop smarter and plan your meals around season items. As we get tired of the winter weather, your ideas for family dinners may be getting tired as well.

But ShopRite’s registered dietitian Courtney Huggins says the changing seasons means there are new opporunities to save.

“Shopping in-season is not only great for your wallet, it’s also really great flavor-wise. Everything tastes so much better when you buy it in-season,” said Huggins.

You can easily figure out what’s in-season based on what’s located at the front of the store. Right now it’s what’s plentiful in southern states right now.

So some of the things in spring are going to be strawberries, asparagus, broccoli, broccoli rabbe, a lot of your greens, collard greens, mustard greens, swiss chard,” said Huggins.

The items only get cheaper when our own climate warms up and your produce comes from local farmers.

When something’s on sale that can freeze well – stock up. It’s why some people find it’s worth it to shop around.

“Whatever’s on sale at the store, you go to Stop and Shop, ShopRite, whatever store I find a meal in, I make a big meal. If you look at the stores, the warehouses, Costco, Stop and Shop or Big Y, I buy it because it saves me a lot of money, plus the coupons,” said Mirsini Simos, West Haven.

What’s important to saving money is to simply slow down your shopping. You’ll find the name brand items are at eye level and the easiest to grab. But if you take a moment to look down you’ll find the store generic brand items that are 3, 4 dollars cheaper.

Another savings tip – make sure to notice the unit price when you’re shopping and compare that to other brands. That’ll tell you exactly how much you’re getting for your dollar.