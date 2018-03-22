Study: Health benefits of short bursts of exercise similar to long bouts

Related Coverage Dementia study links your risk with your fitness level

Exercise is important for your health, but do you have to do it all at once?

A healthy amount of exercise may be easier than you think, according to new research from Duke University. In a study of nearly 5,000 adults from 2003 to 2006, physical activity was tracked using a wearable fitness device.

They were looking at moderate to vigorous movement, and at whether that exercise lasted under 5 minutes–which they termed “sporadic”–or longer, which they called continuous.

After following their health for 6 years, a surprising conclusion: it didn’t seem to matter whether exercise came in short bursts or longer bouts, the health benefits were similar.

So it doesn’t matter how you get there, as long as your moderate to vigorous exercise adds up to the recommended 150 minutes per week, you win.