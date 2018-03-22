Today’s Dish: Amusement park freak out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish is presented by Stone Academy! Teresa’s son Dante wanted to know where the snow was in an adorable video.

Two soccer players from Florida rode the slingshot ride in Myrtle Beach. While one girl seems to enjoy it, the other girl’s terrified reaction has gone viral.

One Nevada dad recreated the Disneyland fireworks show in his daughter’s bedroom.

A Chinese archaeologist unearthed a bottle of 2,000 year old wine.

An adorable video of a lion reacting to a 14-month-old girl at a zoo has gone viral.