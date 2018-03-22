Toddler has adorable reaction to a lion pawing at her from behind a glass enclosure

By Published: Updated:

ROCKWELL, N.C. (ABC) — A mother and her young daughter are officially internet stars after their up-close-and-personal encounter with a large white lion.

When Caity Finley brought her 14-month-old daughter Josie to Tiger World — a wildlife preserve for endangered and threatened species in Rockwell, North Carolina — she never expected the rare wildcat to become “obsessed” with her baby.

2018 03 22 lion kid north carolina 1 Toddler has adorable reaction to a lion pawing at her from behind a glass enclosure
When 14-month-old Josie Finley pressed up to a glass enclosure at Tiger World in Rockwell, N.C., an endangered Timbavati White Lion pawed and licked the glass. (Photo Courtesy: Michael Hastings via ABC News)

“Josie loved it when the lion jumped on the glass and my reaction was the same,” Finley told ABC News. “I’ve always seen something like that online and now it’s with my child and it’s great.”

Finley’s boyfriend, Michael Hastings, took a video of the Timbavati White Lion eagerly pawing at and licking the glass that separated him from Josie.

“I was shocked at first by how curious the lion was,” Hastings said. “Then I was excited that Josie got to experience such a wild interaction with him.”

2018 03 22 lion kid north carolina 2 Toddler has adorable reaction to a lion pawing at her from behind a glass enclosure
When 14-month-old Josie Finley pressed up to a glass enclosure at Tiger World in Rockwell, N.C., an endangered Timbavati White Lion pawed and licked the glass. (Photo Courtesy: Michael Hastings via ABC News)

At one point the lion stood on his hind legs, towering over Finley and her daughter.

Finley said Josie babbled “awww” to the lion upon seeing him so closely.

While Josie may be too young to understand what happened, Finley said “it will be awesome” to show this video to her when she’s older.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s