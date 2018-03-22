Tolls clear another hurdle at Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–If you drive on Interstate 84, 91, 95, the Merritt Parkway, or Wilbur Cross, the wheels are in motion to start charging you with tolls.

Tonight the transportation committee approved highway tolls on paper–requiring DOT to plan out how many and how much to charge on the various highways.

Related: Capitol Report: Talking potential tolls in Connecticut

“We have 3 to 5 trucks on the road every day and we deliver 19 towns, from this location every day.”

John Tornatore runs Gordon Bonetti florist in Wethersfield which has been in business 120 years in Connecticut, and each year they say it gets tougher to make a living.

“How many times do you want to tax us? You taxes on the gas you taxes on insurance you taxes because we working Connecticut, how many times should we pay taxes?”

Legislatures are also looking at congestion pricing, charging more during rush hour in hopes people will alter their driving habits. Tornatore says it hurts the working class.

“I have employees that come in from Coventry and Middletown, they are all going to be on the highways, so they have to pay a toll to come to work?” Tornatore asked.

Related: Push for tolls moving full throttle

Drivers at the gas pumps say they already know they pay some of the highest taxes in the nation. Shanaya Fredericks works as a caregiver and drives about 100 miles a day in Connecticut.

“it is frustrating, but what are you going to do?”

Michael is retired but at one point drove trucks across the country.

“These roads need it, in Connecticut they are the worst roads in the country,” he said.

After DOT comes up with the plan, lawmakers will have to vote on it again before the tolls will be installed.