Two minors arrested after gun found, concerning Snapchat posted

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–Two minors were arrested after a concerning video was posted to Snapchat. The video showed one of the them displaying a gun.

Police said one of the minors is a 14-year-old student at Griswold Alternative School. He was absent from school on the day the video was posted, and police found him at a friend’s house.

Police said that despite multiple attempts to mislead officers, they found a loaded gun at the house. It was determined that the gun was brought to the house by a 15-year-old student at Ellis Technical High School. The gun had been taken unbeknownst to a family member.

The two students were taken back to Plainfield Police Department and arrested on multiple charges. Police did not release any further information due to their age.

Police said no direct threat was made, and the public was not at any risk.

Both the Griswold School System and Ellis Technical School administrators were notified of the incident.

The case remains under investigation.