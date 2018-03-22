Vehicle leads police on slow chase through Texas town

Related Coverage Motorist leads North Haven police on chase exceeding 100 MPH

BAYTOWN, Texas (WTNH) — An incredibly slow police chase was caught on camera Thursday morning.

The chase took place in Baytown, Texas.

Police say they got a 911 call about a man who reportedly pistol-whipped a woman.

When officers arrived, the man got into the vehicle and took off.

The bizarre chase lasted more than 90 minutes during rush hour.

The driver eventually stopped and officers in tactical gear pulled him from the SUV.