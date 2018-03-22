WATCH: FSU soccer players go viral after theme park video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFLA) – A video of two Florida State University soccer players on a theme park ride has gone viral online.

Junior midfielders Megan Connolly and Dallas Dorosy went on the Sling Shot ride in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – and it’s clear from the video that one had more fun than the other.

As the two soccer players prepare to be launched about 300 feet in the air, Dorosy can be seen singing along to background music and trying to pump up her teammate, saying, “Let’s go, Megan, let’s go!”

From the beginning, Connolly doesn’t seem to share the excitement. Instead, she can be seen shutting her eyes and repeating, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.”

Just seconds before launch, Connolly asks, “Do we know when we’re gonna go?”

Connolly spends the next minute screaming as Dorosy laughs hysterically while the two girls fly through the air – and the whole thing was caught on camera.

According to its website, the Sling Shot flings riders at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Connolly posted the video from the ride to her Twitter account on Friday night along with the message, “The moment my soul left my body…” The video quickly went viral.

As of Monday, it has been viewed more than a million times, has over 7,000 likes and more than 31,000 retweets.

Connolly is from Ireland and plays for the Irish Women’s National Team. Dorosy is from Fort Lauderdale.

