Waterbury police investigate school threat

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A school threat is under investigation by Waterbury police.

Officials confirm that the threat is being investigated but that schools remain in session.

There are no lock downs at any schools at this time.

Police did not say if a specific school was mentioned in the threat.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.