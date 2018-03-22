Wedding Ceremony do’s and don’ts with Justice of the Peace and Ordained Minister Lisa Antonecchia

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The wedding day is filled with family and friends, and of course an amazing party. But couples have to remember to spend time and focus on the wedding ceremony.

Lead Designer and Owner of Creative Concepts by Lisa, Lisa Antonecchia, is also a Justice of the Peace and an Ordained Minister with Universal Life Ministry. Here are some of my ideas and comments for a wedding ceremony:

1. Remember this is a wedding ceremony, please give it the time it deserves, 15 to 20 minutes for an outdoor ceremony/non-traditional ceremony is short but ample time for your family and friends.

2. Allow your Justice of the Peace to get to know you and share some personal information about your journey together.

3. If you have a friend or family performing the ceremony do not let them turn it into a roast, this is not the time or place.

4. Consider adding in readings, or music, this will add some tradition back into the ceremony and provide an opportunity for friends and family to be a part of the ceremony.

5. Write your own vows!

6. Do not read your vows off your cell phone screen, ask your officiate to print it out and hand them to you when needed.

7. Do not drink before the ceremony, as a justice of the peace we have to ask for your declaration of intent, if we feel you are not here in a sober and voluntary fashion this could be problematic. A Clergy will not marry you if you are drunk, neither should we!

8. Guests, do not hold up your cell phones and iPads during the wedding you are getting in the way of the professional photographer and videographer! Think of the couple and be in the moment.

Remember the wedding ceremony, not the party, is the most important part of the day, don’t skip over it, embrace it and enjoy it!