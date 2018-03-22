YouTube Bans Firearm How-To Videos & Sale of Guns

(WTNH) — Google-owned video platform, YouTube, has released new policies on content featuring firearms. These policies outline the prohibition of videos demonstrating how to build firearms, the assembly bump stocks and other gun accessories as well as the promotion of gun sales.

Videos featuring gun demonstration will not be removed, this ban will primarily affect tutorials on how to upgrade rifles, as well as links for viewers to purchase firearms on the video platform.

As a result of school shootings from across the nation, many sporting goods retailers like Walmart and Dick’s as well as businesses in the United States have broken ties with the gun industry. YouTube has already taken a stance on gun-related content after the Las Vegas shooting in October 2017, noting in the company’s Policies:

While it might not seem fair to say you can’t show something because of what viewers might do in response, we draw the line at content that intends to incite violence or encourage dangerous or illegal activities that have an inherent risk of serious physical harm or death.

Starting in April, content that features firearms will be reviewed more carefully and removed when in violation of the new guidelines. This may affect the millions of video search results that currently appear under terms related to “guns”.

This new policy comes just days before a rally called March For Our Lives, organized by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida taking place on Saturday, March 24th.