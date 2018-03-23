3 gun related proposals go before Judiciary Committee

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Bump stocks, ghost guns, firearms in state parks. Those are just three of the gun related proposals before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee Friday.

After the Las Vegas shooting everyone now knows what a ‘bump stock’ is.

