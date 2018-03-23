3 gun related proposals go before Judiciary Committee

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Bump stocks, ghost guns, firearms in state parks. Those are just three of the gun related proposals before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee Friday.

After the Las Vegas shooting everyone now knows what a ‘bump stock’ is.

‘Ghost Guns’ refers to guns that can be assembled at home, with parts purchased separately, apparently concluding in a gun with no serial number.

