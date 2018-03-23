8 Minute Meal: Steak Fritte

(WTNH)- A steak Fritte pairing perfect with some french fries during Good Morning Connecticut.

Chef Jakub Gorgon of Hop Haus shared his recipe here with us.

Ingredients:

SPICY REMOULADE

1 Cup Mayo

½ Cup sour cream

½ Cup ketchup

1 Tablespoon whole grain dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

¼ Cup worcheshire sauce

1 Tablespoon capers

1 Teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ Bunch chopped scallion

1 Teaspoon kosher salt

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth

Herb butter

¼ LB Unsalted butter

1 Teaspoin kosher salt

1 Teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 Teaspoon freshly chopped thyme

1 Teaspoon finely chopped tarrogon

Let butter soften in a mixing bowl

Add all ingredients and fold in

Place in a 10 by 10 square of plastic wrap, roll into a tube and refrigerate

Steak Fritte

12 oz New York strip

¼ Cup Spicy Remoulade

1 Cup french fries

1 Table spoon herb butter

Salmon Spring Roll

2 oz fresh black pear / salmon cut into strips

1 oz julliene Daikon Radish

1 oz julliene carrot

1 thai basil leaf

3 oz soy beurre blanc emulsion

1 teaspoon finely chopped peanuts

1 sheet rice paper

Bring 2 cups of water to a simmer and pour into bowl, dip rice paper into warm water to soften and lay flat on a cutting board. Place Basil, radish, carrot and salmon in a neat layer on the top 3rd of the paper. roll toward you tucking in the edges. Serve with soy emulsion topped with chopped peanuts.

Soy Burre Blanc

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon finely minced shallot

1 sprig of thyme

3 pepper corns

1 bay leaf

¼ cup freshed squeeze lemon juice

1 cup white wine

½ cup soy sauce

1 cup heavy cream

Place ginger, shallot, thyme, pepper corns, bay leaf, lemon juice in a sauce pan and cover with white wine. bring to a boil, turn don to simmer and reduce by 3/4. add the soy sauce and heavy cream and reduce by half. strain