8 Minute Meal: Steak Fritte

(WTNH)- A steak Fritte pairing perfect with some french fries during Good Morning Connecticut.
Chef Jakub Gorgon of Hop Haus shared his recipe here with us.
Ingredients:
SPICY REMOULADE
- 1 Cup Mayo
- ½ Cup sour cream
- ½ Cup ketchup
- 1 Tablespoon whole grain dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- ¼ Cup worcheshire sauce
- 1 Tablespoon capers
- 1 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ Bunch chopped scallion
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth
- Herb butter
- ¼ LB Unsalted butter
- 1 Teaspoin kosher salt
- 1 Teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1 Teaspoon freshly chopped thyme
- 1 Teaspoon finely chopped tarrogon
- Let butter soften in a mixing bowl
- Add all ingredients and fold in
- Place in a 10 by 10 square of plastic wrap, roll into a tube and refrigerate
Steak Fritte
- 12 oz New York strip
- ¼ Cup Spicy Remoulade
- 1 Cup french fries
- 1 Table spoon herb butter
Salmon Spring Roll
- 2 oz fresh black pear / salmon cut into strips
- 1 oz julliene Daikon Radish
- 1 oz julliene carrot
- 1 thai basil leaf
- 3 oz soy beurre blanc emulsion
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped peanuts
- 1 sheet rice paper
- Bring 2 cups of water to a simmer and pour into bowl, dip rice paper into warm water to soften and lay flat on a cutting board. Place Basil, radish, carrot and salmon in a neat layer on the top 3rd of the paper. roll toward you tucking in the edges. Serve with soy emulsion topped with chopped peanuts.
Soy Burre Blanc
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon finely minced shallot
- 1 sprig of thyme
- 3 pepper corns
- 1 bay leaf
- ¼ cup freshed squeeze lemon juice
- 1 cup white wine
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 1 cup heavy cream
Place ginger, shallot, thyme, pepper corns, bay leaf, lemon juice in a sauce pan and cover with white wine. bring to a boil, turn don to simmer and reduce by 3/4. add the soy sauce and heavy cream and reduce by half. strain