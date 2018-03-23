8 Minute Meal: Steak Fritte

By Published:

(WTNH)- A steak Fritte pairing perfect with some french fries during Good Morning Connecticut.

Chef Jakub Gorgon of Hop Haus shared his recipe here with us.

Ingredients:

SPICY REMOULADE

  • 1 Cup Mayo
  • ½ Cup sour cream
  • ½ Cup ketchup
  • 1 Tablespoon whole grain dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • ¼ Cup worcheshire sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon capers
  • 1 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ Bunch chopped scallion
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth
  • Herb butter
  • ¼ LB Unsalted butter
  • 1 Teaspoin kosher salt
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly chopped thyme
  • 1 Teaspoon finely chopped tarrogon
  • Let butter soften in a mixing bowl
  • Add all ingredients and fold in
  • Place in a 10 by 10 square of plastic wrap, roll into a tube and refrigerate

Steak Fritte

  • 12 oz New York strip
  • ¼ Cup Spicy Remoulade
  • 1 Cup french fries
  • 1 Table spoon herb butter

Salmon Spring Roll

  • 2 oz fresh black pear / salmon cut into strips
  • 1 oz julliene Daikon Radish
  • 1 oz julliene carrot
  • 1 thai basil leaf
  • 3 oz soy beurre blanc emulsion
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped peanuts
  • 1 sheet rice paper
  • Bring 2 cups of water to a simmer and pour into bowl, dip rice paper into warm water to soften and lay flat on a cutting board. Place Basil, radish, carrot and salmon in a neat layer on the top 3rd of the paper. roll toward you tucking in the edges. Serve with soy emulsion topped with chopped peanuts.

Soy Burre Blanc

  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon finely minced shallot
  • 1 sprig of thyme
  • 3 pepper corns
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ¼ cup freshed squeeze lemon juice
  • 1 cup white wine
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • 1 cup heavy cream

Place ginger, shallot, thyme, pepper corns, bay leaf, lemon juice in a sauce pan and cover with white wine. bring to a boil, turn don to simmer and reduce by 3/4. add the soy sauce and heavy cream and reduce by half. strain

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s