8 Things To Do This Weekend: Budweiser Clydesdales, Easter Bunny Train & Jersey Boys

(WTNH)– The weekend is here and we know you’re looking for fun activities! Here are 8 ideas for things to do:

Folks can see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales at Mystic Seaport all weekend! The eight horse team will also appear at the Mystic Irish Parade on Sunday.

Also on Saturday and Sunday – peruse the 45th Annual Connecticut Spring Antiques Show at the State Armory in Hartford! It’s called “an American treasure trove”.

Or, test your swing at the Connecticut Golf Show – Saturday and Sunday – at the Convention Center in Hartford. Find front door freebies and an indoor driving range.

On the theater scene, see the dynamic, award winning musical Jersey Boys – the true story of the Four Seasons – at the Palace Theater in Waterbury on Saturday.

At the Ivoryton Playhouse, catch the longest running musical in the world – The Fantasticks. The timeless story of live is nostalgic yet relatable.

Support some great teens by heading to the ogre-sized fairytale Shrek The Musical at Branford High School, all weekend long.

Visit with the Easter Bunny – on Saturday and Sunday – during special trips on a vintage train at the Danbury Railway Museum. Each child gets a small gift.

Or, head to the beautiful Hill-stead Museum in Farmington on Saturday for the 40th Annual Spring Egg Hunt. Be treated to craft projects and bunny photos.

Have fun and think spring!