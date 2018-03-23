At the Movies – “Pacific Rim Uprising”

(WTNH)– Kick off spring at the box office this weekend with “Pacific Rim Uprising,” sequel to the surprise 2013 hit Pacific Rim, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, who just won an Oscar for the “Shape Of Water.”

But he’s not back for this. Rim starred Charlie Hunnam, of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ fame, and Idris Elba. They’re not back either. Funny man Charlie Day, from ‘Horrible Bosses,’ was in it too and he is back!

Anyway, what really matters are the f/x. The enormous monsters that emerge from a portal beneath the Pacific Ocean rival the Transformers in scope and 3D splendor. In fact, I’d love to see Pacific Rim 3D be a crossover with Optimus Prime and the gang. Ya know, like when Freddie fought Jason.

This time around it’s Scott Eastwood to the rescue. That’s Clint’s son himself. And also John Boyega – Fin from the new ‘Star Wars‘ movies. He actually plays Elba’s son in the film.

‘Uprising’ takes place ten years after the first movie ended. The ocean is restless again, coughing up those pesky giant robots, but because a mysterious organization went and reopened that portal.

In an effort to preserve his father’s legacy, Boyega’s Jake Pentecost rises up to do battle and solve the mystery of whose goal is humanity’s extinction. I preserved my father’s on St Joseph’s Day earlier this week by grabbing a zeppole.

Have your minds blown this weekend by “Pacific Rim Uprising.”