Beloved Milford ice cream shop will reopen despite owner’s passing

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–After an uncertain future, a summertime tradition in Milford will live in. The Sundae House on New Haven Avenue in Milford opened for the season on Friday. It has been a fixture there for 55 years.

In January, the man who had been running the place, Jimmie Simone, passed away. The family wasn’t sure they were going to keep it open, but longtime customers convinced them to keep the tradition alive.

“My phone was blowing up left and right. You have to open, you have to open. So basically I guess we had no choice,” said John Simone.

“It’s a legacy for the family. It’s something that my grandmother had started, and you know, its just family. It’s all about family. We served families for generations, and I think that’s what it is. That’s what it means.”

John says his daughters and fiancee will help him run the place.

