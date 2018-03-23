Building bridges between the U.S. and European Countries

(WTNH)- Building bridges and better relationships between the United States and European Countries is the mission of the Central European Institute.

Hungarian Ambassador to the United States Dr. László Szabó and the Director of the Central European Institute of Quinnipiac University Christopher Bell came to Good Morning Connecticut on Friday.

Connecticut has approximately 40,000 citizens who claim Hungarian descent. The majority of Connecticut’s international trade and investment is with Europe. Our citizens mostly claim European heritage and approximately 11 percent claim Central European heritage with Poland being first followed by Hungary.

While in Connecticut, Szabó will meet with state Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith to discuss economic cooperation and possible bilateral relations.