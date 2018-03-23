Change Inc: Brain Injury Awareness Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — March is brain injury awareness month.

Change Incorporated was established in 2009 as a Connecticut provider of community based home care and behavioral health services. ChangeInc services include: homemaking, companion, personal care, case management, counseling, and much more. Additionally, ChangeInc outpatient behavioral health services are available in our satellite locations. ChangeInc is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

For more information you can visit http://changeinconline.org

