Connecticut man gets 24 years in child porn conviction

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted of taking sexually explicit photos and videos of a 6-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison.

Ryan Stone, of Plainfield, was also sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hartford to 10 years of probation upon release.

The 30-year-old Stone pleaded guilty in December to one count of production of child pornography.

Authorities say in 2017, Stone took 36 sexually explicit photos and three sexually explicit videos of a 6-year-old girl on his phone. Officials said there is no evidence he sent the photos and videos to anyone else.

Stone was arrested last April.