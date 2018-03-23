Connecticut man gets 24 years in child porn conviction

By Published:
Courtesy: Plainfield Police Department

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted of taking sexually explicit photos and videos of a 6-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison.

Ryan Stone, of Plainfield, was also sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hartford to 10 years of probation upon release.

Related: Plainfield Man indicted for producing child pornography

The 30-year-old Stone pleaded guilty in December to one count of production of child pornography.

Authorities say in 2017, Stone took 36 sexually explicit photos and three sexually explicit videos of a 6-year-old girl on his phone. Officials said there is no evidence he sent the photos and videos to anyone else.

Stone was arrested last April.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s