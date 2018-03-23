(WTNH) — Product review website Influenster has released a map showing the most buzzed about Easter candies for each state, and Connecticut’s might not be the first one that comes to mind.
According to the Inlfuenster research of candy posts and reviews across the United States, Connecticut’s most buzzed about Easter candy is the Cadbury Creme Egg. What does “buzzed about” mean? It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s Connecticut’s most popular selling candy. It means this candy has the most people talking about it online by writing reviews on product sites.
In several previous candy analysis reports, the typical most popular candy in Connecticut has been Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups; both the regular cups as well as the Easter-themed Peanut Butter Eggs. So does this online buzz mean the Cadbury Creme Egg will outsell Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in Connecticut this Easter? Influenster believes the internet buzz is a strong sign that it will.
Here is the full list of most buzz about candies for all 50 states:
AK Snickers Eggs
AL Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate
AR Tootsie Roll Eggs
AZ Sour Patch Bunnies
CA Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny
CO Cadbury Crème Egg
CT Cadbury Crème Egg
DC Snickers Eggs
DE Peeps Marshmallow Chicks
FL Peeps Marshmallow Chicks
GA Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs
HI Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs
IA Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures
ID Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs
IL Cadbury Caramel Crème Egg
IN Starburst Original Jellybeans
KS Snickers Eggs
KY Cadbury Caramel Crème Egg
LA Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cup
MA Cadbury Crème Egg
MD Peeps Marshmallow Chicks
ME Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs
MI Cadbury Caramel Crème Egg
MN Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs
MO Starburst Original Jellybeans
MS Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs
MT Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs
NC Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups
ND Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs
NE Peeps Marshmallow Chicks
NH Godiva Dark Chocolate Foil Wrapped Bunny
NJ Peeps Marshmallow Chicks
NM Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs
NV Cadbury Crème Egg
NY Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups
OH Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Milk Chocolate
OK Cadbury Crème Egg
OR Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs
PA Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny
RI Cadbury Crème Egg
SC Cadbury Crème Egg
SD Godiva Milk Chocolate Foil Wrapped Bunny
TN Cadbury Crème Egg
TX Snickers Eggs
UT Almond Joy Eggs
VA Tootsie Roll Eggs
VT Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs
WA Cadbury Crème Egg
WI Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny
WV Almond Joy Eggs
WY Starburst Original Jellybeans