(WTNH) — Product review website Influenster has released a map showing the most buzzed about Easter candies for each state, and Connecticut’s might not be the first one that comes to mind.

According to the Inlfuenster research of candy posts and reviews across the United States, Connecticut’s most buzzed about Easter candy is the Cadbury Creme Egg. What does “buzzed about” mean? It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s Connecticut’s most popular selling candy. It means this candy has the most people talking about it online by writing reviews on product sites.

In several previous candy analysis reports, the typical most popular candy in Connecticut has been Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups; both the regular cups as well as the Easter-themed Peanut Butter Eggs. So does this online buzz mean the Cadbury Creme Egg will outsell Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in Connecticut this Easter? Influenster believes the internet buzz is a strong sign that it will.

Here is the full list of most buzz about candies for all 50 states:

AK Snickers Eggs

AL Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate

AR Tootsie Roll Eggs

AZ Sour Patch Bunnies

CA Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny

CO Cadbury Crème Egg

CT Cadbury Crème Egg

DC Snickers Eggs

DE Peeps Marshmallow Chicks

FL Peeps Marshmallow Chicks

GA Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs

HI Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

IA Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures

ID Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs

IL Cadbury Caramel Crème Egg

IN Starburst Original Jellybeans

KS Snickers Eggs

KY Cadbury Caramel Crème Egg

LA Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cup

MA Cadbury Crème Egg

MD Peeps Marshmallow Chicks

ME Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

MI Cadbury Caramel Crème Egg

MN Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs

MO Starburst Original Jellybeans

MS Reese’s White Peanut Butter Eggs

MT Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

NC Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups

ND Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs

NE Peeps Marshmallow Chicks

NH Godiva Dark Chocolate Foil Wrapped Bunny

NJ Peeps Marshmallow Chicks

NM Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs

NV Cadbury Crème Egg

NY Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups

OH Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Milk Chocolate

OK Cadbury Crème Egg

OR Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs

PA Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny

RI Cadbury Crème Egg

SC Cadbury Crème Egg

SD Godiva Milk Chocolate Foil Wrapped Bunny

TN Cadbury Crème Egg

TX Snickers Eggs

UT Almond Joy Eggs

VA Tootsie Roll Eggs

VT Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

WA Cadbury Crème Egg

WI Reese’s Peanut Butter Bunny

WV Almond Joy Eggs

WY Starburst Original Jellybeans