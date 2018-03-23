Crews battle garage fire in Danielson

DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are battling a garage fire in Danielson early Friday morning.

According to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications (QVEC), multiple crews are responding to the scene of a garage fire on Hawkins Street in Danielson.

QVEC say crews from Williamsville, South Killingly, Dayville, Moosup, Atwood Hose and K-B Ambluance responded to the scene. They say no one was injured.

There is no word on the cause of this fire.

No further details are available at this time.

