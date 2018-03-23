Cruisin’ Connecticut – Hartford Baking Co. in West Hartford

Cruisin’ Connecticut is presented by: Middlebury Consignment.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – We take you in the kitchen at the Hartford Baking Co. in West Hartford, CT. Owner, Scott Kluger started the breakfast / lunch hot spot when he was 26. After dabbling in finance in NYC, he decided to pursue his passion back in his home town.

Kluger’s Mom was always a talented pastry chef (at home), so he figured they could start a little business out of it. Now serving up breakfast delights, and lunch, many ingredients are sourced from local, Connecticut farms.

Nestled in the heart of West Hartford Center, the Hartford Baking Co. is the only local bakery, with equal “flare,” as the surrounding restaurant scene.

The bakery goes through between 3,000 and 4,000 lbs. of flour a week. Sifting through all that dough… that’s how you get “baker’s shoulders!”

Kluger is proud of the family business:

Saturday morning when I’m here and there’s like a line out the door, and there’s not a seat here. Being able to look at that, and be like, “I built this…” that’s an amazing feeling.

Visit the Hartford Baking Co.: 625 New Park Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110