Cruisin’ Connecticut – Hartford Baking Co. in West Hartford

By Published:
hartford baking co west hartford ct

Cruisin’ Connecticut is presented by: Middlebury Consignment

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – We take you in the kitchen at the Hartford Baking Co. in West Hartford, CT. Owner, Scott Kluger started the breakfast / lunch hot spot when he was 26. After dabbling in finance in NYC, he decided to pursue his passion back in his home town.

Kluger’s Mom was always a talented pastry chef (at home), so he figured they could start a little business out of it. Now serving up breakfast delights, and lunch, many ingredients are sourced from local, Connecticut farms.

Nestled in the heart of West Hartford Center, the Hartford Baking Co. is the only local bakery, with equal “flare,” as the surrounding restaurant scene.

The bakery goes through between 3,000 and 4,000 lbs. of flour a week. Sifting through all that dough… that’s how you get “baker’s shoulders!”

Kluger is proud of the family business:

Saturday morning when I’m here and there’s like a line out the door, and there’s not a seat here. Being able to look at that, and be like, “I built this…” that’s an amazing feeling.

Visit the Hartford Baking Co.: 625 New Park Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s