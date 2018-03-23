Danny Hurley says UConn job “a dream come true”

(WTNH)–Dan Hurley said becoming the new head basketball coach at UConn was a dream come true. The new head coach was wowed by the turnout that welcomed him to Storrs on Friday.

He said he has admired the UConn brand since he competed against the Huskies in the old Big East, when he was a player at Seton Hall.

Hurley and the school agreed on a six-year deal worth over $17 million. It’s a deal loaded with incentives, and sets up like a lifetime deal.

Hurley comes to UConn from the University of Rhode Island after a successful six-year run with the Rams. He took URI to the NCAA Tournament’s second round in each of the last two seasons.

His introductory press conference brought out fellow UConn head coaches, as well as Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun.

Hurley says he can’t wait to tap into the wisdom Calhoun and Geno Auriemma have.

The current team was at the introductory press conference as well. Hurley says he’s looking forward to helping UConn reclaim its winning culture.

Hurley replaces Kevin Ollie who was let go by the school two weeks ago.

Coming along with Hurley will be former UConn assistant coach and Quinnipiac head coach Tom Moore, who joined Hurley’s staff at Rhode Island this past season.

