Deadly Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Route 218 in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 218 in Bloomfield is closed Friday morning following a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to Bloomfield Police, a passerby spotted the victim on the ground around 7:30 a.m. and reported it to police after the driver lost control on Hall Boulevard north of Route 185.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and police have not released the identity of the victim. The incident is under investigation.

Bloomfield PD asks that if anyone saw what happened to call them at 860-242-5501.