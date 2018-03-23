Did Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge just become best friends?

(WTNH)–A lot of eyes are on the Yankees’ two sluggers this year. This version of the Bash Brothers have been getting plenty of attention this spring.

Many people are speculating how many homers the pair will hit. Judge cranked 52 last year, and Stanton had 59.

When the Yankees traded for Stanton, Judge took to Twitter to make a reference to the movie ‘Step Brothers.’

Did they just become best friends?

We asked Judge about it at Yankees spring training, and about which ‘Step Brother’ he would be.

